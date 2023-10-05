Last year, Nnamdi Ogbonnaya, the wildly creative Chicago multi-instrumentalist who records as NNAMDÏ, released his album Please Have A Seat. This year, NNAMDÏ dropped a deluxe edition with extra tracks like “Sudafed,” and he appeared on a few tracks from Temps’ guest-heavy LP Party Gator Purgatory. Now, NNAMDÏ has released a new single, a frantic team-up with the excellently named Florida rapper Big Baby Scumbag.

NNAMDÏ’s new song “You Can’t Tell Me Shit” is a giddy, energetic rap song with some serious hyper-pop undertones. NNAMDÏ yelps out his shit-talk through a haze of Auto-Tune, and Big Baby Scumbag bellows out his own punchlines. Here’s what NNAMDÏ says about the track:

I wrote a lot of this song actually while traveling and commuting. Lyrically, it’s just really things I wanted to say to people sometimes but I’d rather just chill and go on about my business lol. My homie Stephan had been listening to a lot of Big Baby Scumbag, so we decided to reach out to him. I don’t do a lot of features, but he really came with the heat! And quickly, too! I’m always trying to do something different to keep myself entertained, and this feels like a new expansion has been unlocked.

But wait! Big Baby Scumbag also has things to say!

“You Can’t Tell Me Shit” was a fun track to do just because I never get to rap over beats like that. My stuff is super trapped out and Southern influenced, so writing and recording to this track was a breath of fresh air. Nnamdi snapped with the production. I can say he’s one of the most talented people I’ve worked with, and sharing the stage with him for a couple shows back in February solidified that. Dude can play damn near every instrument! The concept of the song resonates with me, too, because that’s really how I feel when I wake up in the morning. That’s how you feel when you get a bag. When you got your jewelry on and it’s shining. When you got a fresh outfit on. How you feel when you’re on stage rocking a show and know that you’re killing it.

Listen to “You Can’t Tell Me Shit” below.

“You Can’t Tell Me Shit” is out now on Secretly Canadian/Sooper Records.