Watch Killer Mike Perform “Motherless” With Robert Glasper & Eryn Allen Kane On The Tonight Show

News October 7, 2023 8:21 AM By James Rettig

Late-night television shows returned this week, and so did late-night television performances. Last night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Killer Mike gave an emotional performance of “Motherless” from his new album MICHAEL, and he was accompanied by Robert Glasper and Eryn Allen Kane. The segment was dedicated to Killer Mike’s mother Druzella Denise Clonts and Glasper’s mother Kim Yvette Glasper. Watch below.

