Brendan Murphy, Counterparts frontman and wild-ass Twitter presence, also leads the ultra-heavy hardcore supergroup End. Later this month, End will follow their punishing 2020 full-length debut Splinters From An Ever-Changing Face with their new album The Sin Of Human Frailty, and we’ve already posted the title track and “Gaping Wounds Of Earth.” Today, End drop another track.

End’s new song “Thaw” might be the most outright harsh thing that the band has done yet, and it really drives home the idea that The Sin Of Human Frailty will have more to do with noisy, experimental industrial metal than with heavy hardcore. These guys are on their Full Of Hell shit with this one. “Thaw” has guest-vocals from Debbie Gough, lead screamer of the British band Heriot, and the lyrics demand serious parsing: “Only hurt could thaw a liar’s frozen tongue/ Sew shut the lips of prophets speaking sermons in deceit/ Unanointed and immune to the venom the secrete.”

In a press release, End have this to say:

“Thaw” is a thematically more bizarre exploration into electronics for End. It’s a very boundary-less song and one of the more self-fulfilling moments found in the writing process. As a musician, it’s important to express the purest intent of your thoughts, and sometimes that requires reaching beyond the normal instrumentation one is accustomed to. The result is something new for us, but also a part of us. Thank you to Debbie Gough of Heriot for lending her voice to the track. And thank you for giving this new creative passage a listen.

Check out the “Thaw” video below.

The Sin Of Human Frailty is out 10/27 on Closed Casket Activities.