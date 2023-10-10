The recent history of Fuming Mouth is a real triumph of the human spirit. In 2021, Mark Whelan, frontman of the Massachusetts hardcore/death metal band, was diagnosed with leukemia. After chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant, Whelan is now on the mend. Last year, Fuming Mouth returned at the America’s Hardcore fest. Next month, they’ll follow up their great 2019 full-length debut The Grand Descent with a new album called Last Day Of Sun. We’ve already posted first single “The Silence Beyond Life,” and it’s sick. Now, Fuming Mouth have shared another track. This one is sick, too.

Fuming Mouth’s new song “I’ll Find You” is a little closer to hardcore than their last one. “I’ll Find You” is a relentless riff-stomp with some huge shredding and a few moments of soaring melody. It sounds threatening, but it’s not. In a press release, Mark Whelan says, “This is our first love song. It’s about overcoming all the obstacles between you and the person you love. No matter how tired you are. No matter how lost they get. Find them.” Below, check out director Jason Zucco’s “I’ll Find You” video.

Last Day Of Sun is out 11/3 on Nuclear Blast.