Last month, the hyper-prolific Midwestern indie rock fixtures Guided By Voices celebrated their 40th anniversary as a band, playing a pair of Dayton hometown shows with peers like Dinosaur Jr. and Built To Spill. Those shows sound like they were a lot of fun. For many bands, an occasion like this might be a time to take stock, to consider one’s legacy. But that’s not how GBV work. Instead, they’re right back to business as usual, and they’ve already announced their one millionth album. (That number might not be exact, but it feels right.)

Thus far in 2023, Guided By Voices have already released two albums, La La Land in January and Welshpool Frillies in July. Next month, they’ll follow those records with a new one called Nowhere To Go But Up. They’re dropping it the day after Thanksgiving; that’s how reckless they are.

Lead single “For The Home” runs for four and a half minutes, an epic and majestic length for this band. It’s an epic mic-twirling rocker, and it’s catchy as hell. We can take new GBV records for granted, but when you check back in, it’s hard not to realize that this band still rocks miraculously hard. Below, listen to “For The Home” and check out the Nowhere To Go But Up tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Race Is On, The King Is Dead”

02 “Puncher’s Parade”

03 “Local Master Airplane”

04 “How Did He Get Up There”

05 “Stabbing At Fractions”

06 “Love Set”

07 “We’re Going The Wrong Way In”

08 “Jack Of Legs”

09 “For The Home”

10 “Cruel For Rats”

11 “Song And Dance”

Nowhere To Go But Up is out 11/24 on GBV Inc.