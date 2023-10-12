Drake’s Grammys Boycott May Be Over As Her Loss Submitted For Consideration

A few years ago, it became cool for big-deal A-list musicians to boycott the Grammys, their rationale being that the show has persistently ignored or shrugged off the greatest, most defining music of any particular time. That’s totally fair! The Grammy voters are terrible at their jobs! One notable boycotter is Drake, who’s voiced his skepticism for the awards show for years. Back in 2017, Drake won two awards and said that he didn’t even want them. In 2021, Drake was nominated for two Grammys before he withdrew his music from consideration. Last year, Drake refused to submit music for nomination, though he still won an award for his appearance on Future’s “Wait For U.” But now, Drake apparently wants to win Grammys again.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a source claims that Drake and 21 Savage’s 2022 album Her Loss has been submitted for Grammy consideration. The album will be considered for the Album Of The Year and Best Rap Album Grammys, while songs like “Rich Flex” and “Spin About U” are shooting for categories like Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year. (Her Loss came out last year, but it’s in the window for Grammy inclusion.) The timing here is funny. Just last week, on his new album For All The Dogs, Drake vented his frustration at losing the Best New Artist award to Esperanza Spalding, something that happened 12 years ago. Also, people hate Drake now! Everyone is sick of him! (This is an informal vibe-check thing; For All The Dogs will almost certainly do very well commercially.) If Drake suddenly became a Grammy juggernaut now, that would be a perfect alignment for two things that people love to complain about.

It’s perfectly possible that Drake did not submit any of this music for Grammy approval on his own. Any of the songwriters, producers, or engineers who worked on a track can file that paperwork. There’s plenty of evidence that 21 Savage likes the idea of winning Grammys. In the video for Savage and Metro Boomin’s 2020 song “Runnin’,” Savage brings his Best Rap Song award to Atlanta housing projects and passes it around. Nevertheless, we can now look forward to a possible future where Drake eyerolls and harrumphs his way through the Grammy ceremony. We could hate-watch Drake hate-watching the Grammys! A double hate-watch!