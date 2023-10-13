Chris Stapleton is a true country-music insider. Before he got famous, he was writing singles for big stars like Kenny Chesney and Luke Bryan. But Stapleton blew up as a counterpoint, a grand old-school bellower with a soulful voice and a gift for direct emotional communication. Stapleton’s success probably had something to do with the rise of outsider types like Zach Bryan and Tyler Childers. Stapleton plays a fascinating role within the genre’s recent history, and he continues to walk the line between the mainstream and the fringes.

Next month, Chris Stapleton will release his new album Higher. Once again, Stapleton recorded this one in Nashville with his longtime collaborator Dave Cobb, and with his wife Morgane playing crucial roles. We’ve already posted his singles “White Horse” and “Think I’m In Love With You,” and now he’s also shared “It Takes A Woman.” He co-wrote the song with Ronnie Bowman and Jerry Salley, and it’s a spare, stripped-back ballad with some heavy gospel overtones. Chris and Morgane Stapleton sing titanic harmonies, and they just sound amazing together. “It Takes A Woman” is a whole hell of a lot better than Stapleton’s Monday Night Football song, and you can hear it below.

Higher is out 11/10 via Mercury Nashville.