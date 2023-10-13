After announcing their breakup in February and playing a round of farewell shows in March, beloved Australian indie rockers Camp Cope played their real-deal final concert Friday. Although the band hailed from Melbourne, the gig was held at the historic Sydney Opera House. They started with “Done” and ended with their excellent “The Opener.” According to setlist.fm, the performance also featured guest spots from Julia Jacklin on “The Screaming Planet” and a choir on “Sing Your Heart Out.” Haven’t found footage of the guest appearances yet, but check out some clips and photos from the farewell gig below.

Bittersweet night seeing the great Camp Cope playing their final show at the Opera House. Great show and fitting farewell. pic.twitter.com/QjYqqf7GSA — Wayne Massingham (@Oceansnevlisten) October 13, 2023

Thank you Camp Cope for the 8 lovely years pic.twitter.com/T29s2Vf3uI — Jean-Jacques Halans (@halans) October 13, 2023

SETLIST:

“Done”

“Blue”

“Stove Lighter”

“Jet Fuel Can’t Melt Steel Beams”

“The Mountain”

“The Screaming Planet” (with Julia Jacklin)

“Caroline”

“Lost (Season One)”

“Anna”

“How To Socialise & Make Friends”

“Keep Growing”

“Jealous”

“Sing Your Heart Out” (with choir)

“Running With The Hurricane”

“The Opener”