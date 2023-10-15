Watch The National Perform Two Laugh Track Songs On Later… With Jools Holland

News October 15, 2023 10:17 AM By Chris DeVille

A new season of the longstanding UK talk show Later… With Jools Holland has just kicked off, and none other than the National showed up for the season premiere. On the show, the band did two tracks from Laugh Track, their surprise-released second LP of 2023. Two good ones, in fact: the epic “Space Invader” and the upbeat “Deep End (Paul’s In Pieces).”

In other National news, Matt Berninger and Aaron Dessner joined Norah Jones for a new episode of her Playing Along podcast, which included a stripped-down performance of Trouble Will Find Me highlight “Sea Of Love.” Watch the Jools Holland clips and listen to the Norah Jones podcast below.

