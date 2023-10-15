Watch Denver Hardcore Band Faim Play Their Final Show

News October 15, 2023 2:55 PM By James Rettig

The Denver hardcore band Faim played their final show last night at D3 Arts in their hometown. The band, who first started putting music out in 2017, released two full-length albums in their time together: 2020’s Hollow Hope and this year’s Your Life And Nothing Else, both of which they recorded with producer Jack Shirley. When they announced that last one, they revealed that they’d be be wrapping up the band. Check out video from their final show below.

