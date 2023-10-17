Watch Feist Hide Out In The Open On Fallon

News October 17, 2023 8:57 AM By Chris DeVille

Watch Feist Hide Out In The Open On Fallon

News October 17, 2023 8:57 AM By Chris DeVille

Now that the Hollywood writers strike is over, the late-night TV shows are back up and running. That gave Leslie Feist a chance to remind us that she released an excellent album this year. On Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show last night, Feist showed up to perform “Hiding Out In The Open” from this year’s Multitudes. The performance erred more on the side of tenderness than ferocious rock power, but as per usual with Feist, there was a bit of hard-stomping energy at the edges of her band’s performance. Watch below.

Album Of The Week: Feist Multitudes
