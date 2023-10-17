Over the summer, Olof Dreijer released his first solo track in over a decade, “Rosa Rugosa,” the latest dispatch from one-half of the Knife after his collaborative EP with Mt. Sims and his production credits on Fever Ray’s most recent album Radical Romantics. Today, Dreijer has released a new EP, also called Rosa Rugosa, that features the title track and two additional ones, both new. They’re called “Camelia” and “Cassia.”

“I hope these tracks show how much fun I’ve had making them,” Dreijer said in a statement. “They capture a joyous part of my life coming back and making my own music again. I wanted to make something warm, organic, emotional, and groovy in a way that excites me”

Listen below.

The Rosa Rugosa EP is out now via Hessle Audio.