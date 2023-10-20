Britney Spears Shares Statement Addressing Anyone “Offended” By New Memoir

Britney Spears’ hotly anticipated memoir The Woman In Me is out next week. Britney promoted it as a chance for her to reveal secrets, and three days ago the world learned about one of them, as news broke that in the book Britney discusses having an abortion after becoming pregnant by Justin Timberlake. Now, on Twitter, she has shared a statement addressing those “offended” by the memoir, in which she insists that the past is in the past.

Here’s what Britney had to say:

My book’s purpose was not to offend anyone by any means !!! That was me then … that is in the past !!! I don’t like some of the headlines I’m reading … that’s exactly why I quit the music business four years ago !!! Most of the book is from 20 years ago … I have moved on and it’s a beautiful clean slate from here !!! I am here to establish it that way for the rest of my entire life !!! Either way, this is the last of it and shit happens !!! This is actually a book I didn’t know needed to be written … although some might be offended, it has given me closure on all things for a better future !!! Hopefully I can enlighten people who feel particularly alone in most cases or hurt or misunderstood !!! Again, my motive for this book was not to harp on my past experiences which is what the press is doing and it’s dumb and silly !!! I have moved on since then !!! #TheWomanInMe

The Woman In Me is out 10/24 via Gallery Books.