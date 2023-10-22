Lil Yachty’s Vancouver Show Cut Short After He Encourages Crowd To Fill Up The Pit
Lil Yachty’s show in Vancouver on Saturday night was cut short after he encouraged the crowd to fill up in the pit. Though the rapper asked the audience to return to their seats after he requested that they come down to the arena’s pit, security canceled the show at the Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre after only five songs. Video from the show that’s circulating online show the high density of the crowd that formed. Here’s that:
@takecareofthedream #lilyachty #vancouver ♬ original sound – emma
@whambamsamm Lil Yatchy show ends early. #lilyatchy #yatchy #vancouver #vancouver2023 ♬ original sound – Saaaaam