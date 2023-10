Next week, former Brockhampton leader Kevin Abstract is releasing a new solo album, Blanket, inspired by Sunny Day Real Estate, Nirvana, and Modest Mouse. He’s shared a few songs from it already — including “GUM” and “What Should I Do?” — and he’s performed most of it live. And today, he’s put out out another single, “Running Out.” Check it out below.

Blanket is out 11/3 via Video Store/RCA Records.