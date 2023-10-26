The Antlers – “Need Nothing”

October 26, 2023

Back in 2021, the Antlers returned with their first full-length about in seven years, Green To Gold. Since then, the band has opted to share a string of singles as opposed to another album; the most recent of those was “Tide” back in July. Today, they’re putting out another one called “Need Nothing.”

“‘Need Nothing’ is a song about appreciating what you have instead of dwelling on what you don’t,” the band shared in a statement. “Gratitude is reinforced by frequent reminders and practice– upon slowing down and zooming in to a brief moment of contentedness, the ordinary can reveal itself as extraordinary.”

Listen below.

