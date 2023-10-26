Last week, Faye Webster kicked off a sold-out North American tour, which included three nights at Brooklyn Steel, the final of which was last night. During her recent shows, she’s been incorporating a new song into the setlist by the name of “Wilco Type Beat” — perhaps a working title, but it also seems like the sort of thing that Webster would name something. (I Know I’m Funny Haha, anyone?) Webster opened for Wilco back in 2021, and earlier this spring she joined them on stage for “Jesus, Etc.” Here’s video of “Wilco Type Beat”:

faye webster set list 2023 pic.twitter.com/peOIFDczju — zadianna fudali (@zadeemaee) October 18, 2023

Faye Webster has released two new songs this year so far, “But Not Kiss” and “Lifetime.”