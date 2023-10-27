The LA band Lo Moon loves getting together with friends to cover some songs. Earlier this month, Chvrches’ Lauren Mayberry joined the band in LA to take on PJ Harvey’s “Down By The Water.” A few nights ago, they also brought up Tears For Fears’ Curt Smith to help out on “Everybody Wants To Rule The World.” Last night, Lo Moon played the second show in a three-night residency at the New York club Piano’s, and their friend Bartees Strange came up with them to sing some Neil Young.

Together, Lo Moon and Bartees Strange covered Neil Young’s poignant 1970 classic “Southern Man,” a song that’s played a rich role in rock history. (Lynyrd Skynyrd wrote “Sweet Home Alabama” as a “Southern Man” answer song, and the Dungeon Family sampled “Southern Man” on Cool Breeze’s incredible Dungeon Family posse cut “Watch For The Hook.” I wouldn’t want to live in a world without “Sweet Home Alabama” and “Watch For The Hook,” and I have “Southern Man” to thank for both of those.) Lo Moon and Bartees Strange’s version started out low-key and cool, and it built up to some serious guitar fireworks. Below, watch that cover and listen to Neil Young’s original.

In other news, Lo Moon released a new single called “Evidence” earlier this week. Here’s the video: