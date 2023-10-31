Ariana Grande & Liz Gillies Are Showgirls For Latest Halloween Movie Reenactment

The way-too-elaborate celebrity Halloween costume is a media fixture this time of year, and few famous people are more devoted to the idea than Ariana Grande and Liz Gillies, her friend and former co-star on the ’10s Nickelodeon sitcom Victorious. Every year, Grande and Gillies get all dressed up and recreate movie scenes together. Last year, they were multiple characters from Best In Show. This year, they’re Elizabeth Berkley and Gina Gershon in the cult-beloved 1995 Paul Verhoeven film Showgirls.

For this year’s Halloween festivities, Ariana Grande and Liz Gillies have become Elizabeth Berkley’s Nomi Malone and Gina Gershon’s Cristal Connors. They’ve also restaged the utterly deranged champagne scene where those two characters reflect on the taste of doggie chow and how it feels to have nice tits. It’s truly strange to watch former kids’-sitcom stars reciting Joe Eszterhas dialogue together. Check it out below.

Meanwhile, boygenius bandmates Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus have unveiled their own Halloween costume: BDE-era Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, respectively. On Instagram, they’ve recreated a famous paparazzi shot from those bygone days.

I would actually really like to hear Julien Baker singing “thank u, next.”