Not long after celebrating their 40th anniversary as a band, the unstoppable Guided By Voices announced another new album, Nowhere To Go But Up, their third full-length this year following January’s La La Land and July’s Welshpool Frillies. Nowhere To Go But Up is out next month, right after Thanksgiving, and today they’re sharing the album’s second single and opening track, “The Race Is On, The King Is Dead.” Check it out below.

Nowhere To Go But Up is out 11/24 via GBV Inc.