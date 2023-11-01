Snail Mail and Thurston Moore teamed up to cover Lou Reed in a new Fender advertisement. Lindsey Jordan, Moore, and the rest of Snail Mail were filmed playing their take on Reed’s Transformer track “Satellite Of Love.” Instruments highlighted in the performance include a Vintera II 60s Stratocaster and a Vintera II 70s Jaguar.

This is the latest in a series of performances for Fender called Best Of The Decades. (This is the ’70s.) Previously, Madison Cunningham and Wendy Melvoin covered the Flamingos’ “I Only Have Eyes For You” for the ’50s, and Josh Klinghoffer and Nick Reinhart covered the Beatles’ “I Want You (She’s So Heavy)” for the ’60s.

Here’s the vid: