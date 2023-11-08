Sleater-Kinney – “Say It Like You Mean It”

New Music November 8, 2023 10:15 AM By James Rettig

Last month, Sleater-Kinney announced a new album, Little Rope, their follow-up to 2021’s Path Of Wellness. The album, which was produced b John Congleton, will be out in January. They’ve shared “Hell” alongside the announcement, and today they’re offering up the album’s second single, “Say It Like You Mean It.”

The track’s music video was directed by Carrie Brownstein and stars J. Smith-Cameron, aka Gerri from Succession. “The video tells the story of a woman who’s lost all sense of what’s appropriate,” Brownstein said in a statement. “Sick with the alienation that stems from existing in a disparate emotional state from the person or people closest to her, she grapples with debilitating loss, desires to be seen, and dares you to leave.”

Watch and listen below.

Little Rope is out 1/19 via Loma Vista.

