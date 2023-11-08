LCD Soundsystem Announce New Year’s Shows In San Francisco

Next week, LCD Soundsystem are kicking off a New York City residency where they’ll play shows in Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Queens. After those are wrapped up, the band is heading out to San Francisco for a pair of New Year’s Eve shows, which will take place on December 30 and December 31 at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium. 2manydjs (aka Soulwax) and Peaches will open.

Ticket pre-sales for the show start tomorrow, November 9. More details here.