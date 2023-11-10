We recently started covering Frog, so why not Frog Costume too? The Scottish trio (formed in Aberdeen and based in Glasgow) is signed to GoldMold, the same DIY label that gave us last month’s cool Dancer EP. In two weeks, GoldMold will release Frog Costume’s self-titled LP, and today they’ve released its lead single, with the mouthful title “The Long Wait (or, I have spent more money on taxis to the hospital this week than on food).”

The song races along with anxious momentum, evoking UK charmers like Allo Darlin and Me Rex but also several generations of American emo bands. Frog Costume bill themselves as “alternative emo,” after all, a description born out by the new track’s refrain “It’s pathetic/ Could someone please fix me?!” There’s also a bit of a cloudy ’80s new wave vibe hanging over the proceedings despite the high energy undercurrent. If you like scrappy rock bands who pour their big feelings into big hooks, don’t miss this one.

<a href="https://goldmoldrecords.bandcamp.com/album/frog-costume">Frog Costume by Frog Costume</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “I Wouldn’t Hurt Myself Anymore”

02 “The Long Wait (or, I have spent more money on taxis to the hospital this week than on food)”

03 “I Know What Bothers You”

04 “Elephant”

05 “Meet Me At Maxwell”

06 “Plant Pot”

07 “Reflections”

08 “Skyrim Thieves Guild Quest”

09 “I Promised Myself”

Frog Costume is out 11/24 on GoldMold. Pre-order it here.