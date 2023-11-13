Mo Troper Announces Jon Brion Covers Album Out Friday

Hannah Clark

New Music November 13, 2023 10:45 AM By James Rettig

Mo Troper Announces Jon Brion Covers Album Out Friday

Hannah Clark

New Music November 13, 2023 10:45 AM By James Rettig

Last year, the Portland, Oregon power-pop musician Mo Troper released MTV, which we named our Album Of The Week when it came out. Since then, he’s shared some covers and went behind the boards to produce some albums. And today, Troper has announced a Jon Brion tribute album, Troper Sings Brion, which will be out this Friday.

Troper explained the impetus for the project as such: “The idea was to only choose songs that Brion had never officially released: songs that make me say ‘Fuck, I want to hear the real version of this because it’s as good as anything on Meaningless.”

Today, he’s sharing his take on the Jon Brion deep cut “Citgo Sign.”

TRACKLIST:
01 “Heart Of Dysfunction”
02 “Atlantic”
03 “Pray For Rain”
04 “Citgo Sign”
05 “Through With You”
06 “Love Of My Life (So Far)”
07 “Any Other Way”
08 “Not Ready Yet”
09 “Stop The World”
10 “No One Can Hurt Me”
11 “I’ll Take You Anyway”

Troper Sings Brion is out 11/17 via Lame-O Records.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The 40 Best New Bands Of 2023

20 hours ago 0

Taylor Swift Played “Is It Over Now?” And Sang About Travis Kelce In Buenos Aires

2 days ago 0

Neil Young & Crazy Horse Apparently Played A Billionaire’s Private Party

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest