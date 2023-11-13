Mo Troper Announces Jon Brion Covers Album Out Friday

Last year, the Portland, Oregon power-pop musician Mo Troper released MTV, which we named our Album Of The Week when it came out. Since then, he’s shared some covers and went behind the boards to produce some albums. And today, Troper has announced a Jon Brion tribute album, Troper Sings Brion, which will be out this Friday.

Troper explained the impetus for the project as such: “The idea was to only choose songs that Brion had never officially released: songs that make me say ‘Fuck, I want to hear the real version of this because it’s as good as anything on Meaningless.”

Today, he’s sharing his take on the Jon Brion deep cut “Citgo Sign.”

TRACKLIST:

01 “Heart Of Dysfunction”

02 “Atlantic”

03 “Pray For Rain”

04 “Citgo Sign”

05 “Through With You”

06 “Love Of My Life (So Far)”

07 “Any Other Way”

08 “Not Ready Yet”

09 “Stop The World”

10 “No One Can Hurt Me”

11 “I’ll Take You Anyway”

Troper Sings Brion is out 11/17 via Lame-O Records.