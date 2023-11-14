Last month, Wishy released their first-ever single “Donut,” which landed on our list of the best songs of the week. The group — which is led by Indiana songwriters Kevin Krauter (formerly of Hoops) and Nina Pitchkites — just landed on our Best New Bands Of 2023 list, all thanks to their upcoming debut EP Paradise. Today, they’re sharing the second single from that EP, “Too True,” which Krauter takes the lead vocals on.

“This song is about how my relationship with someone that I grew up idolizing had naturally shifted over the years,” Krauter said. “Part of it is a grieving lament at what was lost in that process; how growing into oneself can catalyze that shift, how people can tend to grow apart without realizing or trying, and how to forgive yourself and others for that natural process.”

Watch a video for the track below.

The Paradise EP is out 12/15.