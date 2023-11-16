It’s “A Fucking Outrage” The 1975 Didn’t Get A Grammy Nomination Says Matty Healy

It’s never a good sign when pop stars get vocally upset about Grammy snubs. The Grammys are a strange and frustrating beast; it’s in their nature. So when artists get offended that the Grammys have ignored them, they always come off looking petulant and deluded. At this point, though, “petulant and deluded” is the image that Matty Healy, leader of the 1975, seems to be going for. The 1975 have never been a real factor at the Grammys, and in the wake of this past week’s list of nominations, Healy is popping off.

Matty Healy has been popping off a lot lately. While onstage with the 1975, Healy likes to give impassioned, rambling soliloquies — the form of communication that was once known as the Kanye Rant. Recent Matty Rants included the statement against Malaysia’s laws targeting LGBTQ people and the other statement about the response to that one. While playing Madison Square Garden for the second straight night last night, Healy gave a considerably less high-minded disquisition on the fact that the 1975 have once again been snubbed for Grammy Awards.

Healy was presumably hoping to get some love for Being Funny In A Foreign Language, the Jack Antonoff-produced album that the 1975 released late last year, within the Grammy eligibility window. This year’s Album Of The Year nominees include Lana Del Rey and Healy’s reported ex Taylor Swift — both for records that the artists made with Antonoff. But that love did not translate to the 1975 in their well-publicized heel-turn year. In the band’s history, the 1975 have only been nominated for two Grammys. In 2017, I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It was up for Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package, while “Give Yourself A Try” got a nod for Best Rock Song in 2020. Thus far, that’s it. Healy’s not having it.

When Healy made his big statement last night, his whole vibe — button-up shirt, big glasses, cigarette, cocktail — suggested a ’70s dad getting back from a stressful day of work. Talking to the crowd, Healy said that the repeated snubs of the 1975 are a “fucking outrage,” and he referred to Grammy voters as “dickheads.” He also said, “Kanye’s one of my heroes,” while allowing that he’s “an awkward hero to have right now.” Here’s what he had to say:

The fact that we didn’t get nominated for a Grammy is a fucking outrage. And the reason people don’t say that is ’cause it’s not a very tasteful thing to say. But I’m way past tasteful. Are you fucking mental? Are they fucking mental?! A Brief Inquiry, I Like It When You Sleep — nothing! Fuck off! Dickheads. What the fuck are they on about? I mean, “About You,” just on its own merits, deserves a fucking Grammy. I mean, I don’t really care that much, but it just winds me up. I’ll tell you what: Tell me of anybody who should be nominated in the past four years. And you know what? I’m not being self-celebratory, but Kanye’s one of my heroes. You’ve gotta fucking believe in yourself. That’s an awkward hero to have right now; I understand that. But separate the antisemitism. Just think about the self-belief. And the truth is — no! Shush! Tell me! Literally tell me one band, in the past four years, that could do what we’re going to do in the next three minutes.

After that line about “the next three minutes,” the band played “Love It If We Made It.” I should note that Matty Healy is smoking Parliaments up there while giving off serious Parliament Guy energy. As a Parliament Guy, I recognize my own kind.