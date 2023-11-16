Pile – “Only For A Reminder”

New Music November 16, 2023 10:02 AM By James Rettig

Early next year, Pile are releasing a new EP called Hot Air Balloon, their follow-up to full-length All Fiction, which came out earlier this year. We’ve already heard “Scaling Walls” and “The Birds Attacked My Hot Air Balloon” from it, and today the Boston band is sharing another track, the hypnotically gripping “Only For A Reminder.” Leader Rick Maguire says it’s “a song about punishment, judgment, and betrayal from a force once thought of as benevolent or at worst, benign.” Listen below.

The Hot Air Balloon EP is out 1/5 via Exploding In Sound.

