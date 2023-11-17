A couple weeks ago, Foo Fighters were the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, and they brought along perennial awards show favorite H.E.R. to accompany them on “The Glass,” a track from their most recent album But Here We Are. Today, Foo Fighters are giving “The Glass” a proper single treatment, with a double A-side vinyl release that features the original on one side and a cover of the track by H.E.R. on the other. Check that out below.

You can order “The Glass” vinyl 7″ here.