Earlier this year, Will Oldham released Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You, his first proper Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy solo album since 2019. Oldham recorded that LP in a Louisville home studio, working exclusively with local musicians. Now, Oldham has released a new song called “Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You,” which did not appear on the album of the same name and which Oldham recorded with a completely different group of collaborators.

Will Oldham has been performing “Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You” at recent Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy live shows, and it’s just coming out now, as the album cycle is coming to a close. Oldham recorded this one with a truly impressive group of musicians: Regular collaborator Emmett Kelly, singer-songwriter Blake Mills, prolific multi-instrumentalist Shahzad Ismaily, and legendary session drummer Jim Keltner. The song also has backup vocals from Lacey Guthrie, Katie Peabody, and Heather Summers.

“Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You” is a soft, tender song with lush orchestration, and it’s cool to hear a new Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy song with a scope this grand. Check out director Adam Laity’s video for the song below.

“Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You” is out now on Drag City, as is the album that shares the song’s title.