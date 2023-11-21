This week, Post Malone touched down in Oceania for the latest leg of his If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying tour. He had a proper show in Auckland, New Zealand on Tuesday, but over the weekend he hit up Danny Doolan’s Irish Pub and hopped on stage to perform with the bar’s house band.

Per TMZ, Posty hung out at the Auckland haunt for almost four hours. His time on stage included covers of Sublime’s “What I Got” and the Proclaimers’ “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles).” (Last week, Kelly Clarkson also covered that Proclaimers song on her show.)

Watch some video of Post Malone below.