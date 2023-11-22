Staring! At the blank page before you! Open up the dirty window! Let the sun illuminate the words that you cannot find! Reaching! For something in the distance! So close you can almost taste it! Release your inhibitions! Feel the rain on your skin! Motherfucker, you already know what it is. I shouldn’t have to tell you. It’s goddamn “Unwritten.” It’s Natasha Bedingfield’s trans-Atlantic 2004 pop smash. Do you need me to tell you that “Unwritten” was the theme song for The Hills? No. You don’t. Just like you don’t need me to tell you that “Unwritten” is a cheat code for euphoric millennial mass singalongs. Last night, that song got the reception that it deserves.

Great American rock band Charly Bliss recently came back with their new singles “You Don’t Even Know Me Anymore” and “I Need A New Boyfriend,” their first material since 2019. Last night, Charly Bliss played a hometown show at the Brooklyn club Baby’s All Right. They shared the bill with Peach Fuzz, the side-project group led by singer-songwriter Samia. Peach Fuzz released their EP Can Mary Dood The Moon? last year, but this was their first live show.

During their own set, Charly Bliss played a bunch of as-yet-unreleased songs, and they debuted one called “Waiting For You.” There’s no video of that song up online yet, but there is documentation of the night’s big ending. At the conclusion of the show, Charly Bliss brought Peach Fuzz to the stage, and they played a delirious, exultant version of “Unwritten.” It looks like a blast. Below, watch fan footage of that cover, as well as Natasha Bedingfield’s “Unwritten” video.

There’s no official word on a new Charly Bliss album yet, but it feels like we must be getting one soon.