Lenny Kravitz Clarifies Comments On His Exclusion From Black Awards Shows

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

December 4, 2023 By James Rettig

Last week, Lenny Kravitz was profiled in Esquire magazine, and he voiced some concerns over how he has been treated by Black media outlets. “To this day, I have not been invited to a BET thing or a Source Awards thing,” he said during the interview. On Monday morning, he shared a statement on his social media accounts clarifying his comments.

“It is important to me to set the record straight on recent media reports based on an interview I did,” he wrote. “My black musical heritage means a lot to me, and I owe my success to my supporters who have taken this journey with me over the span of my career. The comment I made was not about ‘black media’ or the ‘black community.’ I was specifically referring to black award shows in particular.”

“My comment was meant to express a concern about ensuring that black artists are being recognized for their work in what is now being called ‘non-traditional’ black music, which it is not,” he continued. “Rock and roll is the music we were instrumental in creating and is a part of our history. We must retain our heritage and celebrate that together.”

“BET and countless others have paved the way for this type of recognition,” Kravitz wrote. “I hope that by sharing my concern a spotlight will be shone on this issue. Love and peace.”

Kravitz’s new album, Blue Electric Light, is out in March.

