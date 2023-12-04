The surviving members of Power Trip staged a surprise reunion Friday at the Mohawk in Austin, following a performance by guitarist Blake Ibanez’s new band Fugitive. It was the first time the remaining Power Trip members took the stage together since the death of frontman Riley Gale in 2020. They played four songs, with Fugitive’s Seth Gilmore stepping in to handle the vocals.

The Riley Gale Foundation was not pleased. Gale’s family previously sued the other members of Power Trip in an effort to gain more control over management of the band’s legacy and future activities. Now, as Lambgoat points out, the foundation has issued a statement strongly critiquing the surprise Power Trip reunion.

In the statement, the foundation writes that they were not consulted about the reunion. They believe the show should have been held in Dallas, ideally as part of the foundation’s annual Riley Gale & Friends Day charity concert. The statement also suggests that Gale laid out specific instructions for who should replace him on vocals at any posthumous Power Trip show.

Here’s the full statement: