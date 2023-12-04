Riley Gale Foundation Issues Statement Objecting To The Surprise Power Trip Reunion In Austin
The surviving members of Power Trip staged a surprise reunion Friday at the Mohawk in Austin, following a performance by guitarist Blake Ibanez’s new band Fugitive. It was the first time the remaining Power Trip members took the stage together since the death of frontman Riley Gale in 2020. They played four songs, with Fugitive’s Seth Gilmore stepping in to handle the vocals.
The Riley Gale Foundation was not pleased. Gale’s family previously sued the other members of Power Trip in an effort to gain more control over management of the band’s legacy and future activities. Now, as Lambgoat points out, the foundation has issued a statement strongly critiquing the surprise Power Trip reunion.
In the statement, the foundation writes that they were not consulted about the reunion. They believe the show should have been held in Dallas, ideally as part of the foundation’s annual Riley Gale & Friends Day charity concert. The statement also suggests that Gale laid out specific instructions for who should replace him on vocals at any posthumous Power Trip show.
Here’s the full statement:
The Riley Gale Memorial Foundation & Gale family are aware of the event that took place at Mohawk in Austin, TX on December 1st, 2023. It caught us entirely by surprise.
At no point in the planning or lead up to that moment was anyone in the Gale family consulted, or even invited.
We were not asked our thoughts or feelings about it taking place.
If we were, we would have liked to discuss who would fill in on vocals, since Riley had laid out very specitic requests for this exact scenario.
We would have requested it take place in Dallas, where Riley and Power Trip were born, and where Riley was instrumental in building up the Dallas hardcore and metal community before even setting foot on stage as a performer.
We would have liked it to be a surprise and wonderful addition to the Riley Gale & Friends Day concert, the main fundraising event for the Riley Gale Memorial Foundation, a 501(c)(3) that supports the causes Riley cared about as well as aiding up-and-coming bands through the Riley Gale Band Touring Grant.
Riley’s family would have liked the opportunity to show our appreciation to you, Riley’s fans who continue to support him by listening and buying albums because we know how much his lyrics and music meant to his fans.
As Blake said on stage at Mohawk, they owe a lot to Riley, and the Gale family agrees wholeheartedly.
Riley’s family was not included, and that’s unfortunate, but for those among you who love Riley and what he stood for, you can show your love by buying albums directly from southern Lord Records and becoming a part of the Riley Gale Memorial Foundation at the link below.
Keep an eye out for our announcement of Riley and Friends Vol. 3 early next year–it will feature bands that Riley knew and loved along with hundreds (hopefully thousands) of Riley’s fans and family.
“Birth. Life. Death. Repeat. The goal is to manifest higher than before.”
REST IN POWER.
www.rileygale.org