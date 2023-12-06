Last year, Zora Grey, the Minneapolis musician who records as ZORA, released her impressive debut album Z1. Earlier this year, she followed that LP with a one-off single, the Destiny Spike collab “The Bitch Is Back (press).” Today, ZORA’s got another new single called “Fastlane.”

“Fastlane” is a fired-up hip-house rager that’s barely two minutes long. She flexes playfully over a gigantic, charged-up club beat, and she also directed the track’s video, which riffs on video games like Grand Theft Auto. In the clip, ZORA dances with friends and assassinates scrubs with a candy-pink pistol. Here’s what she says about the track:

I got the inspiration for “Fastlane” while sitting playing Mario Kart 8 with my sister Myia Thornton. I decided to write a silly little diss track as if I was a player in the game, using video games and racing motifs as a satirical way of dealing with my personal baggage from feeling like I’m living life in the fastlane, haha. Then, I put the song away for a little over a year because I didn’t think that people would like it. Then, a year later, my amazing partner Carly listened to the song and heard something special, saying, “You have to put this song out!” A little over a year later, I re-recorded the original demo, changed up a few lyrics, and now we have “Fastlane.”

Check it out below.

“Fastlane” is out now on Get Better.