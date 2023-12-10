Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform And Appear In A Sketch On SNL

December 10, 2023

Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform And Appear In A Sketch On SNL

News December 10, 2023 8:32 AM By James Rettig

Olivia Rodrigo was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend, opposite host Adam Driver. It was her second appearance on the show, and she did two songs from her sophomore album GUTS, one of Stereogum’s best of the year. Rodrigo started out with the LP’s lead single “vampire” and later on in the night did “all-american bitch.” She also appeared in a sketch called “Tiny Ass Bag” as a retail employee that’s supposed to promote tiny bags. Here’s all that:

Julia Stiles was a special guest on Weekend Update, recreating the Save The Last Dance routine with Chloe Fineman:

Billie Eilish is the musical guest on next week’s SNL, the last of 2023.

