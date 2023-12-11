Caroline Polachek is still out on tour in support of Desire, I Want To Turn Into You, which landed on our Best Albums Of 2023 list. She’s been in Australia this past week, and tonight she had a show in Melbourne at the Forum Theater. Instead of performing the album’s Grimes and Dido collaboration “Fly To You” as per usual, she paid tribute to the track’s contributors by singing two of their songs: Grimes’ “Delete Forever” and Dido’s “Thank You,” done over the “Fly To You” instrumental. Check out video below.

