Watch Caroline Polachek Sing Grimes & Dido Songs Over “Fly To You” Instrumental In Melbourne

News December 11, 2023 11:00 AM By James Rettig

Watch Caroline Polachek Sing Grimes & Dido Songs Over “Fly To You” Instrumental In Melbourne

News December 11, 2023 11:00 AM By James Rettig

Caroline Polachek is still out on tour in support of Desire, I Want To Turn Into You, which landed on our Best Albums Of 2023 list. She’s been in Australia this past week, and tonight she had a show in Melbourne at the Forum Theater. Instead of performing the album’s Grimes and Dido collaboration “Fly To You” as per usual, she paid tribute to the track’s contributors by singing two of their songs: Grimes’ “Delete Forever” and Dido’s “Thank You,” done over the “Fly To You” instrumental. Check out video below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Bethany Cosentino Is “So Disappointed” With Her Solo Album Launch

1 day ago 0

The 50 Best Albums Of 2023

1 week ago 0

Damon Albarn Annoyed By New Rolling Stones Album, Cool With New Beatles Song

3 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest