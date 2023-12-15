Last night, Yo La Tengo played the eighth crazy night of their annual run of Hanukkah shows at New York’s Bowery Ballroom. As always, the annual tradition featured tons of surprises, including appearances from Beach House, Ben Gibbard, and the Feelies. For their final Hanukkah show this year, Yo La Tengo had another surprise up their sleeves: An Aislers Set reunion.

The Aislers Set, the San Francisco indie-pop band, started in 1997, released three albums, and ended in 2003. They’ve reunited a few times since then, most recently at the British festival Indietracks in 2016. Last night, the Aislers Set were one of Yo La Tengo’s two opening acts. The other was David Cross, in character as “Ira Kaplan’s rabbi Rabbi Alvin Sugarman.”

For much of Yo La Tengo’s set, they were joined by two horn players, yMusic trumpeter CJ Camerieri and jazz saxophonist Mike McGinnis. The Aislers Set also joined Yo La Tengo for a cover of Dan Fogelberg’s “Earth Anthem.” During the encores, Yo La Tengo teamed up with the Bangles’ Vicki Peterson and John Cowsill, of ’60s family band the Cowsills, to cover nuggets like Herman’s Hermits’ “I’m Into Something Good.” As always, the residency ended with Ira Kaplan’s mother coming out to sing Yo La Tengo’s cover of Anita Bryant’s “My Little Corner Of The World.” Below, watch some videos from the Aislers Set reunion and some highlights from Yo La Tengo.