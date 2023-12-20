Watch Elvis Costello Join Billy Joel For “Pump It Up” And “Allentown” At MSG

Watch Elvis Costello Join Billy Joel For “Pump It Up” And “Allentown” At MSG

News December 20, 2023 9:14 AM By James Rettig

Next summer, Billy Joel is wrapping up his Madison Square Garden residency, which has taken place just about every month (minus one pandemic) for the past decade. He’s still got a few shows left until it ends in July, however, and one of those took place last night. Joel’s holiday-themed set last night included takes on “Jingle Bells,” “Deck The Halls,” and “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer,” and it also included a guest appearance by Elvis Costello. Costello came out to do “Pump It Up” and “Allentown.” Check out video below.

