Next summer, Billy Joel is wrapping up his Madison Square Garden residency, which has taken place just about every month (minus one pandemic) for the past decade. He’s still got a few shows left until it ends in July, however, and one of those took place last night. Joel’s holiday-themed set last night included takes on “Jingle Bells,” “Deck The Halls,” and “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer,” and it also included a guest appearance by Elvis Costello. Costello came out to do “Pump It Up” and “Allentown.” Check out video below.