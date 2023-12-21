Oscars 2024 Shortlist Includes Barbie, Spider-Man, & Cheetos Movie Songs — But No Mario Bros

The nominations for the 94th Academy Awards will be announced on January 23, but before that a handful of categories have received shortlists whittling down the possible nominees to a smaller field for voters to choose from. That includes a 15-name list of nominees for Best Original Song and Best Original Score.

Included in the Best Original Song shortlist are three tracks from Barbie: Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night,” Ryan Gosling’s “I’m Just Ken,” and Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” Also featured are Metro Boomin, A$AP Rocky, and Roisee’s “Am I Dreaming” from Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, Olivia Rodrigo’s “Can’t Catch Me Now” from The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes, and Becky G’s “The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot. Also picking up a nod is Sharon Van Etten for her Past Lives track “Quiet Eyes,” and Jarvis Cocker for his Asteroid City song “Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven).”

One notable omission is Jack Black’s viral Super Mario Bros. hit “Peaches,” which did get nominated for a Golden Globe, at least.

Over in the Best Original Score category, the shortlist includes the late Robbie Robertson for Killers Of The Flower Moon, Ludwig Göransson for Oppenheimer, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt for Barbie, Mica Levi for The Zone Of Interest, Jerskin Fendrix for Poor Things, Jon Batiste for American Symphony, and more.

Here’s the Best Original Song shortlist, in alphabetical order by film title:

“It Never Went Away” from American Symphony

“Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven)” from Asteroid City

“Dance The Night” from Barbie

“I’m Just Ken” from Barbie

“What Was I Made For?” from Barbie

“Keep It Movin” from The Color Purple

“(Superpower) I” from The Color Purple

“The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot

“High Life” from Flora and Son

“Meet In The Middle” from Flora and Son

“Can’t Catch Me Now” from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon

“Quiet Eyes” from Past Lives

“Road To Freedom” from Rustin

“Am I Dreaming” from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

And here’s the Best Original Score shortlist:

American Fiction

American Symphony

Barbie

The Boy and the Heron

The Color Purple

Elemental

The Holdovers

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Saltburn

Society of the Snow

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Zone of Interest

The final nominees will be announced on January 23. The Oscars ceremony will be held on March 10.