JID – “30 Freestyle”

New Music January 2, 2024 9:40 AM By Tom Breihan

In 2022, the ultra-talented Atlanta rapper JID finally released his long-awaited album The Forever Story. More recently, JID has popped up on tracks with people like Lil Yachty, Killer Mike, and Mick Jenkins. Meanwhile, his 2022 21 Savage/Baby Tate collab “Surround Sound” has gone TikTok-viral in the past few months. Yesterday, presumably for new-year reasons, JID came out with a dizzying new track called “30 (Freestyle).”

There’s precedent here. In 2022, just before the release of The Forever Story, JID released the excellent “29 (Freestyle)” as a YouTube exclusive. Like that song, “30 (Freestyle)” currently exists only on YouTube. Like that song, “30 (Freestyle)” probably isn’t really a freestyle. Instead, it’s JID in attack mode: “I’m on the outside looking into the crowd like a sniper/ Shooting bugs off your windshield wiper.” The busy, funky beat comes from Conductor Williams, Christo, and Tane Runo. Listen below.

