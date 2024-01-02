Elton John Recorded A New Album With Brandi Carlile, Says Pete Townshend

Elton John apparently made his new album with Brandi Carlile. The news comes courtesy of the Who’s Pete Townshend, who told Clash in an interview late last month that the pair had recently finished recording. “Elton is so fraught with loss at not knowing what to do next,” Townsend said. “He’s just gone over to LA to make an album with Brandi Carlile. They made an album together in two weeks. He says it’s one of the best things they’ve ever done.”

Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour wrapped up last year. Carlile is close friends with the musician, and she appeared on his collaborative album The Lockdown Sessions in 2021.

In November, Elton teased a new album while inducting longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. “We’ve just finished an album in Los Angeles, which is going to surprise the shit out of you,” he said at the time. “And it’s absolutely wonderful, and it’s full of youth, and it’s full of vitality. It’s a wonderful place to be after we’ve been together for 56 years.”