Next month, the legendary Mary Timony is releasing her first solo album in 15 years, Untame The Tiger. She announced it last year with lead single “Dominoes,” and today she’s back with the murmuring “The Guest.” “I was imagining loneliness as a house guest who keeps knocking on your door,” Timony shared. “I thought it would be funny to say loneliness is the only one who always comes back.”

“The Guest” comes with a music video directed by Brett Vapnek. “The first video Brett and I made together was in about 1995 for the Helium song ‘Honeycomb,’ and later she also did one for ‘Dr. Cat’ (on The Golden Dove),” Timony explained. ” also acted in a short movie she made called Dream Machine.”

Watch and listen below.

Untame The Tiger is out 2/23 via Merge.