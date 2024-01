In October, Sleater-Kinney announced their new album Little Rope. They’ve shared “Hell” and “Say It Like You Mean It,” plus they took the latter to late-night television. Today, just weeks before the LP’s release, they’re unveiling “Untidy Creature.”

“Untidy Creature” is a grungy earworm, and it comes with a video directed by Nick Pollet and featuring free-diving star Amber Bourke. Watch it below.

Little Rope is out 1/19 via Loma Vista.