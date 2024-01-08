Last month, hyperfolk duo @ announced a new EP called Are You There, God? It’s Me, @ to follow their 2023 debut album Mind Palace Music. The single “Soul Hole” was one of our favorites of December, and today they’re following it with “Webcrawler,” a kaleidoscopic trip with a fleeting, unexpected prog-rock moment.

“‘Webcrawler’ is highly influenced by computer programming and the process of automated tools (which can be conceived of as invisible robots) scraping data from websites, also known as crawling the web,” Stone Filipczak explained in a statement. “It’s also influenced by the first successful search engine which had the same name.”

Hear it below.

The Are You There, God? It’s Me, @ EP is out 1/12 on Carpark.