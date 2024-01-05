Smashing Pumpkins Seeking New Guitarist

Fresh off performing with Wizzo The Wizard on New Year’s Eve, Billy Corgan is getting back to the business of Smashing Pumpkins in 2024. Specifically, in the wake of Jeff Schroder’s departure, he’s recruiting an additional guitarist ahead of a busy touring year that includes a massive stadium tour with Green Day and Rancid. Today the Pumpkins’ social accounts posted a want ad that reads as follows:

The Smashing Pumpkins are in search of an additional guitarist. The application process is open to anyone who might be interested. Applicants may submit a resume and related materials to: SPGuitar@redlightmanagement.com

If you can shred and have always wanted Billy Corgan to be your boss, this might be the big break you’ve been waiting for.