News January 14, 2024 12:26 PM By James Rettig

Watch Stephen Malkmus Join Dinosaur Jr. In Portland

Dinosaur Jr. still have a few dates left on the 30th anniversary tour celebrating Where You Been, and this weekend they’re in Portland, Oregon for two nights at Revolution Hall. During Saturday night’s show, Stephen Malkmus came out to play on “Kracked,” off 1987’s You’re Living All Over Me.

Last month, Dinosaur Jr.’s Where You Been anniversary shows had a seven-night run at the Music Hall Of Williamsburg, and they brought out a ton of special guests, including Kim Deal, Jason Isbell, Isaac Brock, and more.

Watch Malkmus’ appearance below.

