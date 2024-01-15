Billy Strings Writes Song About Fan Wanted By Tulsa Police For Stealing A Taylor Swift Poster

Bluegrass star Billy Strings wrote a song about a fan wanted by Tulsa police for stealing a Taylor Swift poster. A couple days ago, the Tulsa Police Department posted some photos of a man wearing a “Billy Strings” hat after he took a Swift Eras Tour poster from a local AMC. Strings proceeded to write a song about the incident, which he shared on social media.

“Down in Tulsa, Oklahoma there’s a movie theater there/ They play lots of movies from Step Brothers to Con Air,” goes his lyrics. “And they’ve been playing concerts that old Taylor Swift had done/ And some old boy walked in and ripped a poster down from one.”

“Now the cops are looking for him and they don’t know where he’s at/ They caught him on the camera in his navy Billy hat,” he continued. “Everybody’s wondering where the hell he’s run off to / I hope the Swifties know I don’t condone what these folks do.”

“don’t condone stealing a Taylor Swift’s stuff even if her bass was bumping in the next room over and disturbing my precious one on one time with the great Nick Cage,” Strings wrote on his Instagram post. “Don’t be an asshat. No punn intended.”