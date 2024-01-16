Drain Shout Out Grateful Dead, Spin Doctors, & Future For Amoeba’s What’s In My Bag?

News January 16, 2024 1:31 PM By Chris DeVille

Drain Shout Out Grateful Dead, Spin Doctors, & Future For Amoeba’s What’s In My Bag?

News January 16, 2024 1:31 PM By Chris DeVille

Santa Cruz metallic hardcore heroes Drain cracked our list of 2023’s best albums with Living Proof. Today they appeared in Amoeba Music’s popular What’s In My Bag video series, shouting out records by some of their favorites. There are some picks you’d expect like punk heroes the Ramones, the Minutemen, the Cramps, and RKL and current hardcore scene stars like Scowl and Turnstile. But some of Drain’s choices might surprise you, like Future, Spin Doctors, Warren Zevon, and the Grateful Dead. The vibe is extremely positive and enthusiastic; Sammy Ciaramitaro really does come off as the nicest dude in hardcore. Watch the video below.

Related

The Nicest Dude In Hardcore Is A “Pessimistic Dickhead”
Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Yasiin Bey Explains Why Drake Isn’t Hip-Hop, Relates His Music To Shopping At Target

3 days ago 0

Madonna Apologizes To Toronto For Saying “Hello Boston”

2 days ago 0

Watch Sturgill Simpson And Bob Weir Join Goose Side-Project Orebolo At Dead Ahead Festival

3 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest