Drain Shout Out Grateful Dead, Spin Doctors, & Future For Amoeba’s What’s In My Bag?

Santa Cruz metallic hardcore heroes Drain cracked our list of 2023’s best albums with Living Proof. Today they appeared in Amoeba Music’s popular What’s In My Bag video series, shouting out records by some of their favorites. There are some picks you’d expect like punk heroes the Ramones, the Minutemen, the Cramps, and RKL and current hardcore scene stars like Scowl and Turnstile. But some of Drain’s choices might surprise you, like Future, Spin Doctors, Warren Zevon, and the Grateful Dead. The vibe is extremely positive and enthusiastic; Sammy Ciaramitaro really does come off as the nicest dude in hardcore. Watch the video below.