CHAI Are Breaking Up
CHAI are calling it a day. The restless, inventive Japanese band announced plans to “eternalize NEO KAWAII (=parting ways as a band)” on Instagram this morning. After a farewell tour of Japan, CHAI’s members will “continue to represent and spread NEO KAWAII in our own individual ways.” Here’s what they’ve written:
First of all, we want to thank everyone for all of the support you give us!
We are sad to let you know that, following our upcoming Japan tour, CHAI will eternalize NEO KAWAII (=parting ways as a band).
To continue our journey of self-love, as CHAI have always said, and to continue to fulfill our own personal visions, we have decided to go our separate ways.
We are so sorry to surprise you with this news.
CHAI would never have been able to travel the world without all of your support, and we cannot thank you enough for the love and courage you have given us.
Each of the members will continue to represent and spread NEO KAWAII in our own individual ways, so we would greatly appreciate your support in the future too.
TEN-KYUUUU so much for everything!
We love you so much, now and forever♡♡♡
We will travel Japan on our last tour to give LOVE to all of our NEO KAWAII BABIES one last time, so let’s have the best time together☆
NEO KAWAII IS FOREVER♡✴︎＊
CHAI formed in Nagoya in 2012, when all four members of the band were still in high school. Early on, they developed their own “NEO KAWAII” aesthetic as a mission. They adapted the Japanese cuteness aesthetic known as kawaii, combining it with feverish, splattery DIY experimentation and creating an entirely new style. CHAI moved to Tokyo, signed to Sony Music Japan, and released their debut album PINK in 2017. By 2019, when CHAI released their sophomore LP PUNK, they caught on with a global indie rock audience, with their music coming out on smaller labels outside of Japan.
In the years that followed, CHAI collaborated with artists like Gorillaz and Duran Duran, contributed the theme song to the Japanese TV show, and toured the world many times. Their music gradually became smoother and more streamlined without losing its personality. CHAI just released their self-titled fourth album a few months ago.