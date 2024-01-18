CHAI Are Breaking Up

CHAI are calling it a day. The restless, inventive Japanese band announced plans to “eternalize NEO KAWAII (=parting ways as a band)” on Instagram this morning. After a farewell tour of Japan, CHAI’s members will “continue to represent and spread NEO KAWAII in our own individual ways.” Here’s what they’ve written:

First of all, we want to thank everyone for all of the support you give us!

We are sad to let you know that, following our upcoming Japan tour, CHAI will eternalize NEO KAWAII (=parting ways as a band).

To continue our journey of self-love, as CHAI have always said, and to continue to fulfill our own personal visions, we have decided to go our separate ways.

We are so sorry to surprise you with this news.

CHAI would never have been able to travel the world without all of your support, and we cannot thank you enough for the love and courage you have given us.

Each of the members will continue to represent and spread NEO KAWAII in our own individual ways, so we would greatly appreciate your support in the future too.

TEN-KYUUUU so much for everything!

We love you so much, now and forever♡♡♡

We will travel Japan on our last tour to give LOVE to all of our NEO KAWAII BABIES one last time, so let’s have the best time together☆

NEO KAWAII IS FOREVER♡✴︎＊